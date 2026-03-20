Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain and thunderstorms lash city; IMD issues travel advisory

Residents across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a dramatic change in weather this morning. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds swept through the city. While this downpour offers welcome relief from rising temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of possible travel disruptions for commuters and students heading to exams.

Thunderstorms struck at dawn. The weather shifted sharply around 5:00 AM as dark clouds took over the skyline, followed by intense thunder and lightning. This change matches earlier forecasts from the IMD, which predicted a western disturbance affecting the northern plains.

Authorities advise citizens to leave their homes at least 20 to 30 minutes earlier than usual to avoid waterlogging and slow-moving traffic, especially for those dropping off students for board examinations.

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Wind speeds could reach 50 km per hour. According to the latest IMD bulletin, the capital will stay under a cloudy sky throughout the day. Key highlights of today’s forecast include:

- Wind Speeds: Average surface winds of 30 to 40 km per hour, with occasional gusts up to 50 km per hour.

- Rainfall: Intermittent light rain and thundershowers are expected from morning until evening.

- Temperature: The maximum temperature is likely to range between 25°C and 27°C, while the minimum will stay between 15°C and 17°C.

The cooling trend should continue into Saturday, March 21, 2026. The sky will remain partially cloudy, and temperatures are expected to rise slightly, with a maximum of 28°C to 30°C.

The IMD notes that while the minimum temperature is near the seasonal average, the maximum temperature is currently 1.6°C to 3.0°C below normal due to the ongoing rain.

A dry spell is on the way starting March 22. By Sunday, the weather should stabilize. Although partial cloud cover will remain, the IMD does not foresee any more rain for the immediate days after the weekend. This suggests a gradual return to drier and warmer conditions.

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