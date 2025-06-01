Delhi NCR Weather Update: Sudden Dust Storms And Thunderstorms Bring Rainfall To The Capital
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) faced sudden weather changes with dust storms and thunderstorms with rainfall on Sunday.
#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital.
(Visuals from Ashoka Road) pic.twitter.com/EtFT47WWOP— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2025
