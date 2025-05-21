Advertisement
DELHI WEATHER UPDATE

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Gusty Wind, Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm Bring Respite From Heatwave

Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden weather change with a dust storm sweeping across the region on Wednesday evening.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 08:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Gusty Wind, Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm Bring Respite From Heatwave Image: ANI

After days of temperatures above 40 degrees in the national capital, Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden weather change with a dust storm, hailstorm sweeping across the region on Wednesday evening. Many trees were uprooted in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida while the cities received heavy rains and hailstroms. The gutsy winds and dustorm were followed by rain and hailstorm.

Visuals Of Indira Gandhi International Airport

This is a developing story.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK