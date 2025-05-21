Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Gusty Wind, Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm Bring Respite From Heatwave

After days of temperatures above 40 degrees in the national capital, Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden weather change with a dust storm, hailstorm sweeping across the region on Wednesday evening. Many trees were uprooted in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida while the cities received heavy rains and hailstroms. The gutsy winds and dustorm were followed by rain and hailstorm.

Visuals Of Indira Gandhi International Airport

#WATCH | After days of 40 degrees plus temperatures, Delhi experiences a change in weather with a dust storm.



Visuals from T3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport. pic.twitter.com/AcmUtopgiO — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2025

This is a developing story.