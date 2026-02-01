Delhi-NCR witnesses rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert for National Capital...| Check

Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed rainfall on Sunday morning, leading to a drop in temperature and increase in the cold.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "yellow alert" for the national capital, with thunderstorms warning, lightning, strong winds and dense fog.

As per the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to be near 18°C, while the minimum would be around 11°C.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As of 6 am on February 1, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 324, placing it in the “very poor” category.

According to the IMD an another western disturbance that affected the north-west India prompted the rainfall in Delhi-NCR.

The minimum temperature in the city on Saturday was 6.7°C, about one degree below the seasonal norm and lower than Friday’s minimum of 7.7°C.

Having said that, IMD hopes rise in night temperature on Sunday, as persistent cloud cover is expected to retain heat during the night.

According to official, "The minimum temperature is expected to be around 10-12°C on Sunday and 11-13°C on Monday. It is likely to fall again to around 7-9°C by Thursday."

Meanwhile, Haryana’s Karnal woke up to a hailstorm on Sunday morning.

Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district was enveloped in dense fog this morning, reducing visibility as the minimum temperature dropped to 9°C.”

In Rajasthan, Jaipur witnessed heavy rainfall in rural areas as strong winds and hailstorms damaged crops across several villages.

As per the IMD, During February 2026, the seven meteorological sub-divisions of northwest India (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh) are most likely to receive below-normal monthly rainfall (less than 78% of the Long Period Average [LPA]).

Weather forecast agency also suggest most parts of the country are expected to experience below-normal rainfall, except for some areas of northwest and east-central India and the southernmost parts of northeast India, where rainfall is likely to be normal to above normal.

Delhi forecast for next three days

The weather forecast for Delhi over the next three days indicates generally cool conditions. On 2nd February 2026, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 17–19°C, while the minimum will be around 11–13°C, with a generally cloudy sky and shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours. On 3rd February, temperatures will remain similar, with a maximum of 17–19°C and a minimum of 10–12°C, along with generally cloudy skies and morning fog. On 4th February, the maximum temperature will again be 17–19°C, while the minimum may drop slightly to 8–10°C. The sky will be partly cloudy, with shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours.