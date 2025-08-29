Rain Chaos In The Capital: Heavy Showers Bring Delhi-NCR To A Standstill, Yellow Alert Issued | Check IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi under a yellow alert for heavy rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning. This was preceded by a heavy rain shower on Friday morning in Noida, which resulted in traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Isolated Heavy Rain Expected Across North India

Moderate rain is predicted over Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad by the IMD. The yellow alert for Delhi has been specifically issued for the South East, Central, Shahadra, and East districts. The remaining part of the national capital is predicted to witness light rain and drizzle during the day. The IMD has also predicted scattered heavy rain over some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana until September 1.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Monsoon Continues to Cause Havoc in Himachal, J&K, and Punjab

The ongoing rain spell in Delhi-NCR is one component of a bigger monsoon system which has been bringing widespread destruction in the entire region of North India. Cloudbursts and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir continue to be a cause of concern. As per the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) of Himachal Pradesh, more than 524 roads, among which are two national highways, are choked. Moreover, 1,230 electricity transformers and 416 water supply schemes have become inoperable, which are affecting relief operations.

In Punjab, the Indian Army has stepped up its rescue and relief work, as more than 835 villages across the state are yet to recover from the impact of the floods. The authorities are making efforts to rush relief to the affected people and normalize life at the earliest.

ALSO READ | A Ghost From 1988: Punjab Faces Historic Floods, Reawakening Memories Of Tragedy