Delhi, neighbouring states likely to receive rainfall in the next 2 hours

New Delhi: Delhi and its adjoining states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to receive rains in the next two hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The IMD forecast said, ''Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain with wind speed 30-60 km/ph would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Meerut, Rohtak, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida during the next 2 hours.''

The weather forecasting agency has further predicted that heavy falls are also very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

According to Skymet's weather forecast, light to moderate rains may occur over parts of the Terai region of Bihar, Northeast India, Jharkhand, North Odisha, North Chhattisgarh, North-East Madhya Pradesh, North Punjab, and Haryana.

Light rains may occur at few places in Tamil Nadu and East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand while Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat may receive light rains at one or two places.