/Delhi newlywed joined work, hosted party before mysterious fall to death; family claims dowry harassment

As the nation debates the Ketan murder case from Pune, a 28-year-old woman, Akriti Sutar, lost her life on Saturday evening following a suspicious fall from a building in the Lodhi Colony area of Delhi. The incident occurred at the NDMC Flats in Palika Kunj. Despite being rushed to AIIMS Hospital by emergency responders, she was pronounced dead by medical staff upon arrival.
Akriti’s relatives have vehemently denied the possibility of suicide, pointing to her behaviour on the day of the tragedy as evidence. According to her family, Akriti, who worked as a sales executive at a private firm in Chhatarpur, had returned to work from leave that very day. She had even hosted a small gathering for her office colleagues, which her family insists is inconsistent with someone suffering from mental distress, reported IANS.
Her uncle, Mananjay Sutar, recounted a timeline that has deepened the family's suspicions. Akriti had spoken to her mother at approximately 6:00 PM, appearing to be in high spirits and mentioning her plans to head home. However, by 8:00 PM, the family received a frantic call from her husband, Arastu Sikka, claiming that she had gone missing. Less than two hours later, authorities informed them that her body had been discovered at Palika Kunj—a location roughly 10 kilometres away from her residence in Pushp Vihar, said the IANS report.
The victim’s brother, 24-year-old Amay Sutar, described his sister as a mentally resilient person who would not have ended her own life. The family has levelled serious accusations against her husband and his relatives, alleging that they had been relentlessly pressuring Akriti for a dowry of ?20 lakh.
According to the family, the couple, who married on April 24 after an eight-year relationship, had been marred by consistent harassment. The family further claimed that Arastu, who is currently unemployed, had threatened Akriti on multiple occasions and that the pair had engaged in a heated dispute just 48 hours before the fatal incident.
Law enforcement officials have confirmed that an investigation is currently active. Authorities stated they are examining the case from all potential angles to determine whether the death was an accident or a criminal act.
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