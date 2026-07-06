/Delhi newlywed joined work, hosted party before mysterious fall to death; family claims dowry harassment

Her uncle, Mananjay Sutar, recounted a timeline that has deepened the family's suspicions. Akriti had spoken to her mother at approximately 6:00 PM, appearing to be in high spirits and mentioning her plans to head home. However, by 8:00 PM, the family received a frantic call from her husband, Arastu Sikka, claiming that she had gone missing. Less than two hours later, authorities informed them that her body had been discovered at Palika Kunj—a location roughly 10 kilometres away from her residence in Pushp Vihar, said the IANS report.