Delhi CM Race: Will RSS, Caste Factors Influence BJP’s Decision?

Delhi Next Chief Minister: After a significant victory in 48 assembly constituencies, including key seats like New Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the next government in the national capital. This raises the question who will be the next Chief Minister?

During the election campaign, the BJP did not announce a CM candidate for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva stated that the decision will be made by the party’s central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others.

Delhi has had three different Chief Ministers from 1993 to 1998. The last BJP CM of Delhi was the late Sushma Swaraj in 1998.

A delegation of BJP’s winning candidates also met with Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, along with Virendra Sachdeva.

Key Factors That Matter

The BJP is considering several factors to choose its candidate for Delhi CM. Reports suggest that caste may play a role in the decision, which is expected to be made this week with input from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Discussions are ongoing about selecting the new CM based on support from different castes and communities.

In addition to the CM, the party is likely to finalize candidates for Deputy CM, the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, and seven cabinet ministers.

Communities that supported the BJP's victory in Delhi include Brahmins, Jats, Punjabis and women.

Who Will Be Next Delhi CM? List Of Top Contenders

The names being considered for the top post include Parvesh Verma, a Jat leader who made a significant impact by defeating former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat. Along with Parvesh, North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, a prominent Purvanchali leader, is also being considered for the role. Another potential candidate is Shikha Roy, who won the Greater Kailash constituency by defeating AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj.