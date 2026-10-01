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  • /Delhi NIA court orders framing of PMLA charges against Yasin Malik, six others

Delhi NIA court orders framing of PMLA charges against Yasin Malik, six others

foreign contributions were received by Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah and Masarat Alam through Watali during the 2015-2016 financial year. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 10:15 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
Delhi NIA court orders framing of PMLA charges against Yasin Malik, six others
Image Credit: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik. (IANS)

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