Ambedkar Jayanti traffic alert: Massive diversions in Delhi & Noida today; full list of routes to avoid

Today marks a momentous occasion in the National Capital Region (NCR), as there will be major public festivities to honour Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's holiday, and large-scale events are likely to cause heavy traffic congestion. As such, both Delhi Police and Gautam Budh Nagar Police have issued travel advisories outlining the traffic changes with major diversions and parking restrictions from morning until late evening.

Noida traffic diversions

To accommodate the anticipated large number of persons who will be arriving at the Dalit Prerana Sthal for the celebrations, Noida Police are implementing specific diversions related to their travel to the Dalit Prerana Sthal. Below are examples of traffic diversion that will occur:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

From Greater Noida to Noida (Expressway): In the event of excessive traffic at the Mahamaya Flyover, all vehicles entering Noida will be diverted towards Sector-37. In order to avoid getting caught in the traffic on the Mahamaya Flyover, drivers are encouraged to utilize Attapir, Rajnigandha Chowk, or the Sector 15 roundabout as alternate routes.

From Film City Flyover: If there is a backup in traffic on the Film City Flyover, then traffic will be diverted to Sector 18. From there, drivers can either use the Elevated Road or travel to Rajnigandha Chowk and then make their way to the Dalit Prerana Sthal from either of those locations.

From Noida to Greater Noida: If traffic on the Film City Flyover becomes extremely congested, vehicles will be diverted off of the Sector 14A Flyover to the Sector 15 roundabout.

Designated parking areas in Noida:

Light vehicle parking locations (From Pari Chowk):

Inside Dalit Prerana Sthal - Entry Gate No. 1

Multi-Level Parking Facility inside Film City (from Delhi).

Underground parking at Sector 95 drain (from Kalindi Kunj).

Traffic alert: Ramlila Maidan & Pahar Ganj procession

In the Delhi national capital (Delhi), a huge public meeting is to take place today at the Ramlila Maidan (11 AM to 3 PM), which will be followed by a religious procession (Shobha Yatra) from there to Paharganj. As a result, the flow of traffic will decrease from 9 AM to 7 PM.

Routes to avoid:

JLN Marg (Rajghat to Delhi Gate)

Asaf Ali Road & Chaman Lal Marg

Ajmeri Gate and Minto Road

Qutub Road, Rani Jhansi Marg and DBG Road

Procession route: The Yatra will travel from Ramlila Maidan to Ajmeri Gate, then to Khari Baoli, then Sadar Bazar, then to the Filmistan Cinema, then to DB Gupta Road, and finally end at Ambedkar Bhawan in Pahar Ganj.

Instructions for commuters:

Use the metro: To avoid being stuck in gridlock, use the Delhi-Noida Metro as the safest and quickest means of transport today.

To avoid being stuck in gridlock, use the Delhi-Noida Metro as the safest and quickest means of transport today. Parking strictly enforced : In Delhi, vehicles must be parked at the Mata Sundari College parking lot; all vehicles parked on the road will be immediately towed according to Delhi Police.

: In Delhi, vehicles must be parked at the Mata Sundari College parking lot; all vehicles parked on the road will be immediately towed according to Delhi Police. Emergency services: Ambulances and fire services will be given top priority and allowed through diversions.

Helpline: For any traffic-related assistance in Noida, citizens can contact the helpline at 9971009001.

ALSO READ | Noida protest update: UP government committee holds late-night talks over Rs 20,000 minimum wage demand