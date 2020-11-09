Delhi-Noida choke as air quality remains 'severe' for fifth consecutive day

NEW DELHI: The national capital's air quality was recorded in the 'severe' category for the fifth consecutive day on Monday (November 9) as stubble fires continued to be reported in Punjab and nearby regions. On Monday (November 9), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 426 which falls in the 'severe' category.

At Delhi's IIT, the AQI was recorded at 476, 433 in Ayanagar and 489 at Mathura Road. NCR areas also recorded severe AQI with 527 in Noida and 439 in Gurugram.

As per the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Sunday was 434 in Gurgaon, 456 in Ghaziabad, 440 in Greater Noida, 428 in Noida and 426 in Faridabad, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)'s Sameer app.

According to SAFAR, stubble fire counts over Punjab, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand and neighbouring areas stood high at 3,780 on Saturday and its share in PM 2.5 in Delhi's air was estimated as 29 per cent for Sunday. It was estimated as 32 per cent for Saturday.

Farm fire count stood at 4,528 on Friday, the highest of this season, with central government's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi stating that the city's air quality is likely to remain "severe" on Diwali as well.

SAFAR said the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution was estimated at 21 per cent on Friday. It was 42 per cent on Thursday, the maximum so far this season.

Last year, the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's pollution had peaked to 44 per cent on November 1, according to SAFAR data.

