/Delhi on high alert ahead of CJP protest tomorrow; metro stations closed, trains cancelled

Travellers can use Signature Bridge and Wazirabad to reach the Outer Ring Road instead of taking the ITO route. People travelling from Noida or Ghaziabad to South Delhi have been advised to avoid ITO and Pragati Maidan and use the DND route, with possible delays near Ashram. Those merely crossing Delhi can consider the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway.