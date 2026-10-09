Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Delhi on high alert ahead of CJP protest tomorrow; metro stations closed, trains cancelled

Delhi on high alert ahead of CJP protest tomorrow; metro stations closed, trains cancelled

Restrictions on metro services, train cancellations, internet shutdowns and intensified checks at Delhi’s borders are expected to affect daily commuters, businesses and travellers from several states.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 11:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
Delhi on high alert ahead of CJP protest tomorrow; metro stations closed, trains cancelled

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Shai Hope’s 102 powers WI to record chase, level series 1-1
2
3
4
5