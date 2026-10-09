/Delhi on high alert ahead of CJP protest tomorrow; metro stations closed, trains cancelled

Delhi has been placed under heightened security ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, with more than 43,000 security personnel deployed across the national capital. Restrictions on metro services, train cancellations, internet shutdowns and intensified checks at Delhi’s borders are expected to affect daily commuters, businesses and travellers from several states.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the security arrangements, the potential impact on ordinary citizens and the political developments surrounding the planned demonstration. The programme also examined the Supreme Court’s observations on restrictions affecting public transport and Delhi Police’s appeal to citizens to maintain peace.
The CJP has announced plans to stage a demonstration at Jantar Mantar at 10 am on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest, stating that the party did not follow the prescribed procedure for obtaining approval.
The CJP, however, maintains that Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site and argues that demonstrating there is a democratic right. Its leaders have indicated that the agitation will go ahead despite the lack of permission, raising concerns about possible confrontation.
Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party have announced their participation in the protest. Meanwhile, INDIA bloc MPs demonstrated against the Chief Election Commissioner at Vijay Chowk, and opposition leaders met President Droupadi Murmu.
Authorities have stepped up security following the disturbances during the CJP’s march towards Parliament on July 20, 2026. The deployment has increased from 150 CAPF companies in July to 221 companies ahead of the latest demonstration.
According to the details presented on DNA, approximately 23,000 CAPF personnel have been deployed inside Delhi and along its borders, while around 20,000 Delhi Police personnel are on duty. The Union Home Ministry has provided Delhi Police with an additional 110 CAPF companies, including 85 CRPF companies, 10 SSB companies, seven RAF companies, seven ITBP companies and one CISF company.
BSF personnel have also been deployed at sensitive locations, including border crossings. Police have installed multiple layers of barricades around Jantar Mantar, government buildings, police stations and the Election Commission headquarters. Some barricades have been secured with chains to prevent crowds from crossing them.
Water cannons and smoke grenades have been positioned at locations where large gatherings or disturbances are anticipated. More than 100 buses have been placed on police duty to transport people detained during any potential unrest. Additional CCTV cameras have been installed at protest hotspots and are being monitored around the clock.
Police personnel have also been instructed to exercise restraint, with more than 150 body cameras provided to record incidents and police action.
Internet services will remain suspended within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing from 10 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on October 10, according to the information presented on the programme.
Entry and exit facilities at 57 Delhi Metro stations have been suspended from 9 pm on October 9 until further notice. Passengers may still change metro lines at stations where interchange facilities remain available.
The restrictions could affect a large number of commuters. Delhi Metro carries an average of around 6.7 million passengers daily, with the figure rising to approximately eight million on festivals and special occasions.
The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail service between Delhi and Meerut has also been affected. Sarai Kale Khan and Ashok Nagar stations have been closed from the night of October 9, with services operating between Anand Vihar and Meerut until further notice.
Passengers travelling to the airport using the Airport Express Line have been advised to note that New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium stations are closed, with the service accessible from Dhaula Kuan.
Railway restrictions have disrupted journeys well beyond Delhi. Mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 have been cancelled. The decision has affected more than 38 trains, according to the programme.
Several trains scheduled to travel to Delhi on October 9 and 10 have also been cancelled or diverted as a precautionary measure. The restrictions have left passengers stranded at railway stations in multiple cities, including Bhopal, Mumbai, Prayagraj and Jammu.
At Madhya Pradesh’s Itarsi railway station, several passengers travelling on the Goa Express were reportedly asked to get off the train after police received information that they were heading to Delhi to participate in the CJP demonstration. They were subsequently detained and taken to a hotel.
Railway Police have also been checking passengers travelling to the capital, including students asked to show their examination admit cards. The cancellations have prompted complaints from travellers who had booked confirmed tickets weeks in advance and are now being forced to seek alternative arrangements.
In Mumbai, two trains to Delhi were cancelled and two others had their timings changed. Four trains from Jammu to Delhi were also cancelled, while help desks and announcements were arranged at the railway station to assist affected passengers.
Additional checks are being conducted on buses arriving in Delhi from other states. The programme noted that around 250,000 passengers arrive in the capital daily on interstate buses, while approximately 1.5 million rail passengers travel to or from Delhi each day.
A petition challenging the closure of metro stations and the cancellation of trains was heard by the Supreme Court on October 9.
During the hearing, the court stressed that measures to maintain law and order and control crowds should not cause unnecessary inconvenience to ordinary citizens. It said metro and train services should not be stopped entirely and that authorities needed to consider ways to regulate movement without disrupting public transport excessively.
The court also emphasised the importance of communicating decisions to the public so that commuters could plan their journeys.
Questioning the extent of the restrictions, the court asked whether a hammer should be used to kill a fly. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, said the restrictions could be modified in view of the circumstances and that he would seek further instructions from the government.
Delhi Police has established 37 blocking points across the city. Commuters have been advised to avoid Jantar Mantar Road, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Tolstoy Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Jai Singh Road, Patel Chowk, Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Kartavya Path, Vijay Chowk, KG Marg, Feroz Shah Road and Barakhamba Road.
People have also been advised to avoid Connaught Place, India Gate, Sunehri Bagh, Rajghat and the areas surrounding New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.
Those who must travel through the affected areas have been advised to leave early and allow additional time for security checks. Alternative routes include Ring Road via Dhaula Kuan and Naraina, although traffic disruption is possible near the Dhaula Kuan flyover.
Travellers can use Signature Bridge and Wazirabad to reach the Outer Ring Road instead of taking the ITO route. People travelling from Noida or Ghaziabad to South Delhi have been advised to avoid ITO and Pragati Maidan and use the DND route, with possible delays near Ashram. Those merely crossing Delhi can consider the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway.
Security has also been intensified at the Chilla and Ghazipur border crossings, where vehicles are being checked and suspicious individuals questioned. At Chilla border, around two dozen BSF personnel have been deployed alongside Delhi Police, with metal barricades and concrete dividers used to restrict movement.
Several business hubs, including Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk and Karol Bagh, are expected to remain closed on October 10. Examinations scheduled at educational institutions have been postponed, while some schools have announced online classes and others have changed the timings of parent-teacher meetings.
Alongside the security measures, Delhi Police has issued an emotional message to citizens through a postcard shared on social media to mark World Post Day.
Describing it as an open letter to every citizen, the police wrote: “Your voice is your right, and your safety is our duty. Behind every uniform is a human being who has a family and loved ones of their own. The only difference is the uniform, not our humanity.”
The message ended with a red heart emoji, commonly associated with love, respect, compassion and emotional connection.
The letter comes amid accusations of pushing and misconduct exchanged between Delhi Police and the Congress during recent INDIA bloc protests. It also follows the clashes between police personnel and CJP protesters during the demonstration against the NEET paper leak, when the police faced allegations of excessive force. Several police personnel were reportedly assaulted, with some remaining in hospital for weeks.
Delhi Police’s message seeks to remind citizens that police officers are also individuals with families and responsibilities beyond their uniforms. The appeal comes as authorities prepare for another large demonstration in the capital.
With transport restrictions, border checks and an extensive security deployment in place, authorities are seeking to prevent violence and maintain order during the planned protest. Residents have been advised to avoid Central Delhi unless travel is essential and to follow police instructions.
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