Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046018https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-on-high-alert-as-intel-flags-potential-terror-attack-threat-security-tightened-report-3046018.html
NewsIndiaDelhi on high alert as intel flags potential terror attack threat, security tightened: Report
DELHI TERROR THREAT

Delhi on high alert as intel flags potential terror attack threat, security tightened: Report

According to sources, security agencies have received intelligence inputs warning of possible attempts to target key offices and crowded areas in central Delhi through suicide attacks, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IEDs), shootings, and coordinated terror strikes.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 10, 2026, 07:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi on high alert as intel flags potential terror attack threat, security tightened: Report (Image Credit: ANI)

The national capital has been placed on high alert after intelligence inputs indicating a potential terror threat, prompting the Delhi Police and other security agencies to step up surveillance across several sensitive locations, according to sources on Saturday.

As per the source, security has been tightened at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and nearby government establishments,  with additional armed personnel deployed, barricades installed, and vehicle checks intensified.

According to sources, security agencies have received intelligence inputs warning of possible attempts to target key offices and crowded areas in central Delhi through suicide attacks, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IEDs), shootings, and coordinated terror strikes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | How the Pahalgam Terror attack and Operation Sindoor changed India’s military paradigm on terrorism

Also Read | 'We will never forget': Rajnath Singh on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

2026 Tamil Nadu elections
One-vote suspense: Madras HC to hear DMK plea in special Sunday session
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Abhishek Sharma's record, becomes 1st player to...
rabindranath tagore birth anniversary
DNA Explains: Why Bengal Govt is being asked to build Tagore's statue
DNA analysis
DNA Decodes: Why PM Modi touched the feet of 98-year-old Makhanlal Sarkar
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer creates unwanted record, becomes 1st player in IPL history to...
aaj ka viral video
'Ghop ghop' revenge: Man's hilarious response to noisy neighbours goes viral
Mother’s Day 2026
Mother’s Day 2026: Actresses who wore their mothers’ sarees on wedding day
Prince Yadav
LSG coach reveals Virat Kohli's reaction to Prince Yadav's 'dream ball'
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor exposed perception, weakness of Chinese military hardware
Anti Drugs
J-K: Drug peddlers’ properties worth Rs 3.5 crore seized by police in Srinagar