Delhi on high alert as intel flags potential terror attack threat, security tightened: Report

The national capital has been placed on high alert after intelligence inputs indicating a potential terror threat, prompting the Delhi Police and other security agencies to step up surveillance across several sensitive locations, according to sources on Saturday.

As per the source, security has been tightened at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and nearby government establishments, with additional armed personnel deployed, barricades installed, and vehicle checks intensified.

According to sources, security agencies have received intelligence inputs warning of possible attempts to target key offices and crowded areas in central Delhi through suicide attacks, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IEDs), shootings, and coordinated terror strikes.

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