Delhi: One killed, 2 Injured As Speeding Motorcycle Hits Divider In Sultanpuri

A speeding motorcycle crashed into a road divider near the Sultanpuri police station in outer Delhi on Monday, leaving one person dead and two others injured, an official said. The impact of the collision was so severe that all three riders were thrown off the motorcycle, resulting in the death of a 20-year-old youth.

According to police, the accident took place late in the evening at a spot located a short distance from the Sultanpuri police station.

Preliminary information suggests that the motorcycle, carrying three persons, was being ridden at high speed when the rider reportedly lost control, causing the bike to ram into the divider.

Police officials said the deceased has been identified as Shivam, aged 20. He died on the spot due to the force of the impact. The two injured persons, who were travelling with him on the motorcycle, sustained multiple injuries in the crash.

Local residents rushed to assist after witnessing the collision. They immediately alerted the police and helped shift the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both injured individuals are undergoing medical care, and their condition is being monitored by doctors.

A police team arrived at the scene soon after receiving the call and carried out an initial examination of the accident site.

The motorcycle was found in a severely damaged condition, indicating the intensity of the crash. Police have taken note of the condition of the vehicle and debris and are conducting routine checks required in accident-related inquiries.

Sources said that further details about the exact cause of the accident will be determined after examining CCTV footage from the vicinity and recording statements of the injured once they are medically fit to speak. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The incident has caused concern among residents of the area, who noted that the stretch often witnesses speeding, especially during late evening hours.