NewsIndia
DELHI FIRE

Delhi: One Killed As Massive Fire Engulfs Hospital Near Anand Vihar

A massive fire at Kosmos Superspeciality Hospital near Anand Vihar, Delhi, killed one and led to the evacuation of eight patients. A case is registered, and rescue operations continue.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi: One Killed As Massive Fire Engulfs Hospital Near Anand ViharScreen Grab

A massive fire broke out at the Kosmos Superspeciality Hospital building near Anand Vihar in Delhi, resulting in the death of one person, according to Zee News TV.

The hospital, located near Vikas Marg, caught fire around 12:20 pm. 

 

 

Following the incident, eight patients were shifted to the nearby Pushpanjali Hospital.

Delhi Police told ANI that a case has been registered.

The rescue operation is underway, and further details are awaited.

