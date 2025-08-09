Delhi: One Killed As Massive Fire Engulfs Hospital Near Anand Vihar

A massive fire broke out at the Kosmos Superspeciality Hospital building near Anand Vihar in Delhi, resulting in the death of one person, according to Zee News TV.

The hospital, located near Vikas Marg, caught fire around 12:20 pm.

Following the incident, eight patients were shifted to the nearby Pushpanjali Hospital.

Delhi Police told ANI that a case has been registered.

The rescue operation is underway, and further details are awaited.