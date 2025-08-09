Delhi: One Killed As Massive Fire Engulfs Hospital Near Anand Vihar
A massive fire at Kosmos Superspeciality Hospital near Anand Vihar, Delhi, killed one and led to the evacuation of eight patients. A case is registered, and rescue operations continue.
Trending Photos
A massive fire broke out at the Kosmos Superspeciality Hospital building near Anand Vihar in Delhi, resulting in the death of one person, according to Zee News TV.
The hospital, located near Vikas Marg, caught fire around 12:20 pm.
#BreakingNews | दिल्ली के अस्पताल में लगी आग, आनंद विहार के कॉसमॉस अस्पताल में आग #NewDelhi #AnandVihar #FireIncident @ramm_sharma pic.twitter.com/csfTZVYyTg — Zee News (@ZeeNews) August 9, 2025
Following the incident, eight patients were shifted to the nearby Pushpanjali Hospital.
Delhi Police told ANI that a case has been registered.
The rescue operation is underway, and further details are awaited.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv