Delhi: Over 800 go missing in 15 days, 54 incidents reported daily; Women, girls form majority of cases

New Delhi: Over 800 people were reported missing in Delhi during the first 15 days of 2026, with women and girls making up nearly two-thirds of the cases, as per data released by Delhi Police. Notably, between January 1 and 15, a total of 807 missing person cases were reportedly registered, which comes to an average of around 54 cases every day. Among them, 509 were women and girls, while 298 were men.

As per a report by the Times Of India, the data also shows that 191 of those reported missing were minors including 146 girls and 45 boys while 616 were adults. So far, police have traced 235 people, including 54 children (25 boys and 29 girls) and 181 adults (90 men and 91 women). Around 572 people are still untraced, the data revealed.

In the 8-12 age group, 13 children went missing eight boys and five girls and only three boys have been traced so far. In the under eight category, nine children were reported missing, out of which three boys were found, while six remain untraced, according to reports.

Adults accounted for the biggest share of missing cases, with 616 reports, including 363 women and 253 men. While police traced 181 adults, 435 adults are still missing, as per the data.

The data mirrors a longer trend. Talking about the last year's trend, then in 2025, a total of 24,508 people were reportedly missing in Delhi out of which 14,870 were women and 9,638 were men. As per the reports, police traced 15,421 individuals while the remaining remained unfigured.

Ten Year rise raises alarm over teen safety

As per Business today reports, an analysis of Delhi Police data spanning a decade from 2016 to 2026 points to a consistent and worrying increase in missing persons cases in the national capital.

During this period, as many as 2,32,737 people were reported missing across the city. While authorities managed to trace nearly 1.8 lakh individuals, close to 52,000 cases remain unresolved.

The data also highlighted growing concerns around missing teenagers. In 2025 alone, 5,081 teenagers were reported missing in Delhi, a majority of them were girls. Of these, 3,970 were female, and 1,013 teenagers are still untraced.

As per the findings, the upward trend has persisted year after year, with 2025 emerging as the most alarming. That year recorded the highest number of missing women cases at 14,870, underlining the scale of the issue and raising serious concerns over safety and tracking mechanisms in the city.