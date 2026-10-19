/Delhi: Passenger held at Jama Masjid metro station after trying to flee during security check

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel apprehended a passenger at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro Station after he allegedly tried to flee when security staff detected a suspicious object during baggage screening.
According to the CISF, the incident came to light when the passenger’s baggage was being checked through an X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS). Personnel noticed a dense, suspicious object on the scanner and attempted to examine it further.
However, the passenger allegedly tried to escape from the screening area. CISF personnel immediately chased him and apprehended him near the station’s exit gate before he could leave the premises.
A subsequent search of his belongings led to the recovery of an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed inside a stitched portion of his undergarment, the CISF said.
According to reports, the passenger claimed to be a non-resident Indian (NRI) living in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Following the recovery, CISF personnel handed over the passenger, along with his belongings and the suspected substance, to the police for further investigation.
The nature of the substance and the reason for concealing it remain unclear. Police are examining the material to establish its identity and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The passenger’s attempt to flee during screening prompted security personnel to intervene, ensuring that he was stopped before leaving the station.
The CISF said its personnel remain vigilant while screening passengers and their baggage to enforce security protocols and protect metro commuters. Further action in the case will depend on the findings of the investigation, police officials said.
(With IANS inputs)
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