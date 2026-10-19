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Delhi: Passenger held at Jama Masjid metro station after trying to flee during security check

However, the passenger allegedly tried to escape from the screening area. CISF personnel immediately chased him and apprehended him near the station’s exit gate before he could leave the premises.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 08:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 08:23 PM IST
Delhi: Passenger held at Jama Masjid metro station after trying to flee during security check
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Delhi: Passenger held at Jama Masjid metro station after trying to flee during security check
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