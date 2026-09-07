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Delhi PG collapse: Owner of building that collapsed, killing 7, detained in Rajasthan

The owner of the collapsed PG building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan that killed seven people has been arrested in Rajasthan after a 24-hour manhunt.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
Delhi PG collapse: Owner of building that collapsed, killing 7, detained in Rajasthan

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