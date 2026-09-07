/Delhi PG collapse: Owner of building that collapsed, killing 7, detained in Rajasthan

The owner of the PG accommodation in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, whose building collapsed and claimed seven lives, has been detained following an extensive manhunt, India Today reported.
Hariram Gupta was apprehended from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan more than 24 hours after the tragedy. The collapse also left five other people injured.
Earlier that day, the Delhi Police had issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Gupta and obtained his passport details. Following the issuance of the LOC, several police teams were sent to locate him, with three to four teams carrying out raids at suspected hideouts.
Police also visited Sector 23, where Hariram Paints and Hardware, owned by Gupta, had remained locked for the past two days.
Local residents stated that Bansal had been running the shop for around 15 years and was known as one of the prominent hardware traders in the area.
Neighbours claimed that the Bansal family owns several houses in Sector 23 and Palam Vihar.
The decades-old five-storey building that housed the boys’ PG accommodation Hostel Daze collapsed on Sunday while repair work was in progress, turning a student neighbourhood into the scene of a deadly tragedy.
The structure stood in a densely packed area near Delhi University’s South Campus, surrounded by colleges including Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and Sri Venkateswara College.
With thousands of students living and studying in the area, the locality has long been a favoured option for those looking for PG accommodation near the campus.
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