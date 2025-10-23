Delhi Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29 To Tackle Pollution, Says Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that experts conducted tests in the Burari area on Thursday for inducing artificial rain around October 29. In the run-up to the city’s first-ever cloud seeding experiment to counter air pollution scientifically, CM Gupta said, “If conditions remain favourable, Delhi will experience its first artificial rain on October 29.”

“Preparations have been completed for the first time in Delhi to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding. Today, experts have successfully tested it in the Burari area. The weather department has indicated the possibility of cloud presence on October 28, 29, and 30,” she wrote on her X platform.

She said, “This initiative is not only historic from a technical perspective but is also set to establish a scientific method to combat pollution in Delhi.” The Chief Minister said, “The government's objective is to make the capital's air clean and the environment balanced through this innovation. Best wishes to our cabinet colleague Shri@mssirsaji and all officials involved in making this effort successful.”

Earlier, Sirsa said that the intensified winter enforcement drive has started yielding measurable results as the AQI dropped 50 points in one day. “Delhi’s AQI has improved significantly today’s level of 305 is nearly 50 points better than yesterday’s 353. The city is responding to swift, coordinated action on the ground,” Sirsa stated after a review meeting.

He directed departments to sustain this progress with a laser focus on identified pollution hotspots, ensuring inter-agency coordination through the Green War Room.

“Around 2,000 teams are in the field day and night. Delhi’s strategy is not limited to winter it is a 24×7, year-round governance model that keeps data, accountability, and citizens at its core,” said Sirsa.

He added that while current measures are showing results, the government is also preparing for the future. “Our efforts are not limited to the present we’re strengthening the future. Work will soon begin for getting 70 more mechanised sweepers, 70 additional anti-smog guns, water sprinklers and 140 litter pickers covering 1,440 km of roads. We’re encouraging innovation through Delhi’s Clean Air Challenge, and cloud seeding will soon be conducted with IIT Kanpur and IMD,” said Sirsa.

Sharing details of the Delhi government’s Comprehensive Enforcement Deployment, Sirsa said that as part of dust and construction management 200 day teams and 178-night teams (970+ personnel) are deployed to monitor dust and construction norms.

Sites above 500 sqm are under strict monitoring. MCD, PWD, DDA, DSIIDC, and CPWD are leading with GPS-tracked sweepers and daily Green War Room reporting, said a statement.

Claiming significant success in controlling open burning, the Minister said that 230 day and 213 night patrols (total 443 teams) with over 1,200 personnel are active against garbage, leaf, and biomass burning. The contingents are deployed by MCD, DDA, DSIIDC, and the Revenue Department, he said.