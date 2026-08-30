/Delhi playschool attendant arrested for tying 3-year-old boy to chair, assaulting him in Maujpur

New Delhi: A 35-year-old playschool attendant has been arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a three-year-old boy after tying him to a chair at a playschool in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur, police said on Sunday. The case came to light after the child’s parents noticed a change in his behaviour and injuries on his body. According to police, the boy had been afraid to visit the washroom for several days, appeared agitated, and cried uncontrollably at night. He also had bruises on his face and arms.