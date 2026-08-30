/Delhi playschool attendant arrested for tying 3-year-old boy to chair, assaulting him in Maujpur

New Delhi: A 35-year-old playschool attendant has been arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a three-year-old boy after tying him to a chair at a playschool in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur, police said on Sunday. The case came to light after the child’s parents noticed a change in his behaviour and injuries on his body. According to police, the boy had been afraid to visit the washroom for several days, appeared agitated, and cried uncontrollably at night. He also had bruises on his face and arms.
The parents took the child to an ENT specialist, who found severe swelling in both ear canals and suspected that he had been physically assaulted.
Police said the child’s father, an advocate, then approached the playschool administration seeking CCTV footage from the premises. The staff initially cited technical problems and deferred the request. When the father returned the following day, school officials allegedly demanded ₹1,500 to show the footage.
“Upon returning the following day, school officials allegedly demanded ₹1,500 to show the footage. After paying the amount, the family viewed the recordings, which captured acts of physical violence,” an officer said, according to a Hindustan Times report.
The CCTV footage allegedly showed the toddler being pulled by his ears, tied to a chair for hours, kicked and repeatedly struck, police said. The footage was later seized by police along with the school’s CCTV DVR.
The family approached police on Friday, following which officers reached the playschool premises and began an investigation. An FIR was subsequently registered naming four school officials, including the director, principal, teacher and attendant.
The attendant was arrested, while the 30-year-old teacher has been asked to join the investigation. Police are also examining the roles of the director and principal.
Police said some staff members allegedly attempted to blame the child and cited his behaviour to justify the alleged physical abuse.
The child was taken to GTB Hospital for a detailed medical examination. “There were abrasions on his face and arms. It’s mentioned in his medical examination documents,” the officer said.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police said further investigation is underway.
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