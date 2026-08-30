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  • /Delhi playschool attendant arrested for tying 3-year-old boy to chair, assaulting him in Maujpur

Delhi playschool attendant arrested for tying 3-year-old boy to chair, assaulting him in Maujpur

Police said the child’s father, an advocate, then approached the playschool administration seeking CCTV footage from the premises. The staff initially cited technical problems and deferred the request. When the father returned the following day, school officials allegedly demanded ₹1,500 to show the footage.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 05:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
Delhi playschool attendant arrested for tying 3-year-old boy to chair, assaulting him in Maujpur
Image Credit: Representational Photo: ANI

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Delhi playschool attendant arrested for tying 3-year-old boy to chair, assaulting him in Maujpur
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