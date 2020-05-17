Delhi Police ACP posted at Rashtrapati Bhawan tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: An ACP of the Delhi Police posted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan has tested positive for cornavirus COVID-19. Following the confirmation of the 58-year-old police officer's infection other policemen posted at Rashtrapati Bhawan and the staff have been put on quarantine.

The ACP was responsible for duty deployment, administration and management of personnel within the Rashtrapati Bhawan premises.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police was tested and isolated on May 13. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospital.

The employees at the Rashtrapati Bhawan are provided accommodation in the Presidential Estate spread over 2.5 kilometers.

It includes the President's home and office, a museum complex and famous gardens - The Mughal Garden, Herbal Garden, Musical Garden and Spiritual Garden.