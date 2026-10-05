Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat promoted despite sexual harassment allegation at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat promoted despite sexual harassment allegation at Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party criticised Bhagat’s promotion, questioning whether he was being “rewarded for molestation”.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 08:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat promoted despite sexual harassment allegation at Jantar Mantar
Image Credit: @dheerajkyadav37/X

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
RBI absorbs Rs 2.1 lakh crore through two overnight VRRR auctions
2
3
4
5