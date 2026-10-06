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  • /Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat’s additional DCP charge withheld amid harassment allegation; govt modifies its order

Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat’s additional DCP charge withheld amid harassment allegation; govt modifies its order

Delhi ACP Vivek Bhagat has opted out of the additional DCP charge pending an inquiry into allegations of harassment of women journalists, prompting the Delhi government to modify its October 5 order.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 07:26 AM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 07:26 AM IST
Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat’s additional DCP charge withheld amid harassment allegation; govt modifies its order
Image Credit: ANI

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Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat’s additional DCP charge withheld amid harassment allegation; govt modifies its order
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