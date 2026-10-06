/Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat’s additional DCP charge withheld amid harassment allegation; govt modifies its order

The Delhi government announced a modification of an administrative order that had assigned the current duty charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP) to 12 Selection Grade DANIPS officers, after Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat voluntarily requested to step aside pending an inquiry into allegations of harassment of women journalists.
The government said on Monday that Bhagat had requested that he not assume the additional charge until the inquiry into the allegations was concluded.
“Vivek Bhagat, ACP, of his own volition, has requested not to avail the current duty charge assignment, till a full enquiry has been conducted in the matter of alleged harassment of women journalists and such enquiry has been satisfactorily concluded,” the Delhi government said in a post on X.
“Accordingly, the order dated October 5, 2026, as aforesaid, is being modified and will be reissued with respect to assignment of current duty charge on the eleven remaining officers,” it added.
Order issued before allegations emerged
The Delhi government clarified that the administrative process to assign the additional duty charge had commenced well before the allegations against Bhagat came to light.
“The proposal to confer additional duty charge to these officers was initiated on August 25, much before the present set of events. The orders were issued after due approval on October 5,” the government said.
Earlier on Monday, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu approved the assignment of the current duty charge (CDC) of Additional DCP to 12 DANIPS officers serving in the Delhi Police, with immediate effect. Bhagat, who is currently serving as the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Connaught Place, was among the officers listed in the order.
The government also clarified that the CDC arrangement was temporary in nature and did not constitute a regular promotion.
“As stated in the order, the assignment of current duty charge is a temporary arrangement which confers no financial benefit, and no statutory duties of the regular incumbents can be exercised by the officers to whom current duty charge has been assigned,” the statement said.
The government said a revised order assigning current duty charge to the remaining 11 DANIPS officers would be issued.
Complaints referred to Crime Branch
Bhagat was accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during an October 3 protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Three women journalists have alleged that Delhi Police personnel sexually harassed them during the protest.
The Delhi Police received the complaints and referred them to the Crime Branch for further investigation.
In a statement posted on X on Sunday, the Delhi Police said the complaints were received by the New Delhi district and subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch for a “fair and impartial enquiry”.
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