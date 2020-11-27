हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

Delhi Police allows farmers to hold protest at Burari; appeals to maintain peace

The Delhi Police allows entry to the protesting farmers and urges them to hold “protests peaceful”.

Delhi Police allows farmers to hold protest at Burari; appeals to maintain peace

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday (November 27, 2020) allowed the protesting farmers to enter the national capital and hold “protests peaceful”. The place of protest will be at the Nirankari Ground in Burari instead of Jantar Mantar.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws and made a call to march towards teh national capital. The slogan for Chalo Delhi was called and since Thursday, the farmers have been trying to make thier way into the city.

The faremers have been demanding that the government abolish new farming laws that they fear it will reduce their earnings and give more power to corporations.

The farmers braved tear gas shells, water cannons and even mild lathicharge at the Delhi-Haryana borders.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the Centre's decision. Taking to Twitter he wrote: "I welcome Centre’s decision to allow farmers to enter Delhi to exercise their democratic right to protest. They should also now initiate immediate talks to address farmers' concerns on the #FarmLaws and resolve the simmering issue."

