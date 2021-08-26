Delhi police arrest 2 gangsters for supplying arms to Khalistani terrorists, seize 18 pistols

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday (August 26) arrested two gangsters for allegedly supplying arms to Khalistani terrorists. The police recovered 18 pistols, 60 live cartridges from their possession. The arrested accused have been identified as Bablu Singh and Rajendra Singh Barnala.
Khalistani used to sell weapons to terrorists online through social media.
They are being interrogated by the police.
