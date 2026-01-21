Delhi Police Arrest 21-Year-Old For Reckless Driving On NH-48, SUV Seized | VIDEO

Delhi Police have arrested a 21-year-old man and impounded his SUV after he was caught driving recklessly on a busy stretch of National Highway-48 in the National Capital.

The action followed a video circulating on social media showing a black Scorpio-N SUV with tinted windows weaving dangerously along the GT Karnal Bypass Road near Narela.

An official confirmed that the incident took place on January 18. The footage showed the driver’s dangerous maneuvers, endangering the safety of other commuters on the busy highway.

Stay 100mtr away from them and politely change your lane if u see them in the rear mirror. pic.twitter.com/3qN4coS9Gp — Kapil (@kapsology) January 19, 2026

The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Daud Ansari from Okhla. Police confirmed that the SUV was registered in his father Musafir Ansari’s name. His driving licence was also verified and seized for further legal action.

Following an examination of the video and other evidence, a case was filed under sections addressing rash and negligent driving endangering human life, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also reacted to the incident on social media

In a tweet, she said:

"1. Case FIR no. 63/ 2026 dated 20.1.26 u/s 281 BNS and 184 MV Act registered at PS Samaipur Badli.

2. Offending vehicle Scorpio has been seized.

3. driver has been identified as Daud Ansari s/o Musafir Ansari, R/o Jabir Nagar, Okhla,21 years, is a student of IGNOU. He has been arrested."