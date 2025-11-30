Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday arrested more than three terrorists linked to Pakistan’s ISI-associated operative Shehzad Bhatti, an official said.

"The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested more than three terrorists. The arrested accused are from North India and were linked to Pakistan’s ISI–associated terrorist Shehzad Bhatti," IANS quoted a Delhi Police official as saying.

This comes after the Delhi Crime Branch on November 22 busted an international arms trafficking network linked to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, with the arrest of four accused. The team also seized eight pistols in total, five manufactured in Turkey and three in China.

According to the Crime Branch, two suspects were initially detained. During questioning, they disclosed that they were scheduled to deliver weapons to an individual in Rohini. Acting on this tip-off, police intercepted two receivers and recovered an additional two pistols from them.

Police said that the investigation revealed that the entire operation was being run through international channels, with weapons being smuggled from Pakistan using drones. These drones reportedly operated in pairs, one capturing footage while the other dropped weapon consignments at predetermined locations. The arms were packed in carbon-lined polythene bags to evade sensors and thermal scanners.

Among those arrested is Mandeep, a well-known criminal from Punjab with several cases against him. Another accused, Sonu, is linked to the Khatri gang and is believed to have been in contact with arms suppliers based in Pakistan.

Police said the gang had been supplying weapons to multiple criminal syndicates across Delhi-NCR and Haryana, including the Gogi and Kapil Sangwan networks.

The Crime Branch added that the operation has significantly disrupted efforts by Pakistan-backed groups to smuggle arms into India.

(With Agencies' Inputs)