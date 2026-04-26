Delhi Police arrest arms supplier linked to Kapil Sangwan gang; illegal firearms recovered

The Anti-Gangster Squad (AGS) of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, has apprehended a 24-year-old alleged arms supplier linked to the Kapil Sangwan, Nandu gang, and recovered multiple illegal firearms and live cartridges during the operation.

According to an official press release, the accused, identified as Aditya Mishra, was arrested during a trap laid by the police near UER-II, Pochanpur Village, Dwarka. The Crime Branch stated that “a desperate arms supplier/facilitator of the Kapil Sangwan @ Nandu Gang, namely Aditya Mishra S/o Ajay Kumar Mishra” was apprehended following credible intelligence inputs.

During the initial search, police recovered “one pistol with two live cartridges” from his possession, leading to the registration of FIR No. 75/26 under Section 25 of the Arms Act at PS Crime Branch, Delhi.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The press release described Kapil Sangwan (Nandu) as “a notorious gangster from the Dwarka-Najafgarh area of Delhi” who is currently operating from abroad while continuing to run his criminal network through associates using encrypted communication platforms. The gang is allegedly involved in extortion, illegal arms supply, and other serious crimes.

Police said the accused attempted to flee when intercepted but was quickly overpowered by the raiding team. Following his arrest, further recovery operations led to the seizure of “one single-shot pistol with one live cartridge and one blank gun” based on his disclosure.

During interrogation, Aditya Mishra allegedly revealed his involvement in extortion activities linked to the gang. He is also said to have been in direct contact with victims on behalf of gang members to exert pressure for extortion payments. The press release further mentioned his role in facilitating the collection of significant amounts of money in multiple cases.

The Crime Branch highlighted that the operation was carried out by a dedicated team under senior supervision as part of intensified efforts against organised crime in the national capital. The statement emphasised continuous surveillance of gang-linked operatives across Delhi and adjoining states.

Officials stated that further investigation is underway to trace additional links in the arms supply network and dismantle the gang’s operational structure.