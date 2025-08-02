Delhi Police Arrest Two Foreign Nationals For Alleged Drug Peddling

The Delhi Police Anti-Narcotics Squad has arrested two foreign nationals for allegedly peddling drugs in the national capital.

The accused, identified as Bernadin (39) and Ezekile (33), were apprehended during a raid in Gali No. 13, Govindpuri, on July 31, said the police.

A significant quantity of narcotics was recovered from their possession, including 36.64 grams of cocaine, 61.16 grams of MD (Mephedrone), eight mobile phones, a weighing machine, drug-packing pouches, and Rs 10,600 in cash.

Police have registered a case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act at Govindpuri Police Station.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to overstaying in India and being unemployed. To sustain themselves, they allegedly turned to drug peddling, said the police. Further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police (West District) initiated a campaign across all fronts to check crime and nuisance in the area. A multifaceted approach was adopted to tackle street crime, organised crime, and rein in mischief mongers, according to an official statement by Delhi Police.



The release said that more than 650 persons involved in street crime were arrested in the month of July 2025, which includes 24 robbers, 28 snatchers, 21 burglars and 75 thieves. More than 55 cases of the Arms Act, the Excise Act, the Gambling Act and the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act were registered in the month of July alone.



Delhi police said, "Action against street criminals: With the arrest of 24 robbers, a total of 14 cases were worked out, along with the recovery of Rs. 46440/- cash and one mobile phone. Out of the 24 arrested robbers, nine are repeat offenders. With the arrest of 28 snatchers, a total of 20 cases were resolved. Out of the 28 arrested snatchers, 16 are repeat offenders."