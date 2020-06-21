Delhi Police arrest four near Nepal border for Safdarjung Enclave robbery, murder

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested four people for the murder of a 92-year-old woman at Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave.

The arrests were made near the Nepal border, and the arrested people include the security guard Rajesh, Om, Gyanendra and Pramod.

After the murder, the accused had taken a taxi from Delhi to Lakhimpur at a cost of Rs 12,000 since buses and trains are not available. They were looking to cross into Nepal.

Apart from Pramod, the other three accused are Nepalese citizens. The police recovered the Rs 55,000 in cash and jewelery they had looted from the house.

The woman Kanta Chawla and her husband B R Chawla, a retired official of the External Affairs Ministry were attacked on Saturday when they tried to resist a robbery bid, the police said.

The husband sustained inuries as his hands were tied while they killed the woman by slitting her throat.

The accused said that she was making a lot of a noise hence they killed her.