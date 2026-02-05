Delhi Police arrests Al Falah University chairman Javad Siddiqui over alleged fraud following UGC complaint

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested Al Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in an alleged case related to fraud and irregularities after acting on complaints filed by University Grants Commission (UGC). This comes after Enforcement Directorate (ED) acted upon the complaints filed by the UGC.

As per the officials confirmation, two separate FIR's were registered in the matter. Following his arrest, Siddiqui was produced before a Delhi court, which granted the Crime Branch four days of police remand.

FIR registered on UGC complaint

Acting upon the UGC's complaint, crime branch registered two separate FIR's against Siddiqui, accusing him of fraud and related offences. As per the reports, the case against alleged money laundering was filed on January 16.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan listed the matter for consideration after hearing submissions of counsel for Siddiqui, who sought time for scrutiny of documents filed along with the charge sheet.

Police stated that Siddiqui was taken into custody for further investigation. Officials said the case relates to alleged irregularities and falsification.

Further details are expected to emerge during questioning.

According to ANI, the investigation was initiated on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

The FIRs alleged that the university had falsely claimed accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Assets attached under PMLA

ANI further reported that the ED informed the court that it has provisionally attached assets while investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, the agency told the court that Siddiqui was arrested in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the Al Falah Charitable Trust.

The ED’s probe stems from FIRs filed by the Crime Branch, which accused the university and its institutions of promoting expired NAAC accreditation grades in their advertisements.

According to the agency reports, claims about regulatory approvals were allegedly fabricated to mislead students and parents, encouraging them to seek admissions and pay fees based on false representations.

The court noted that the ED’s financial examination suggested that the funds collected during the period in question were connected to these alleged misrepresentations, thereby qualifying as proceeds of crime under the PMLA.

Red Fort blast of November 2025

Search operations carried out at several locations led to the seizure of cash, electronic devices and key financial documents.

In addition. the ED informed the court that certain contracts were allegedly routed to firms connected to the accused’s family members. It also claimed that senior officials had confirmed Siddiqui’s involvement in clearing major financial transactions.

Investigators further alleged that funds were layered through associated entities in an attempt to mask the flow of money.

The agency also flagged findings from the probe into the November 10, 2025, Red Fort car blast, which claimed 15 lives, stating that the investigation uncovered significant links to Al-Falah University and its parent body, the Al-Falah Charitable Trust.

According to investigators, the driver of the car packed with explosives was identified through DNA analysis as Dr. Umar un Nabi, an Assistant Professor of General Medicine at Al-Falah University.

Several other members of the university staff, including Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Saeed, were also arrested for their alleged involvement in a so-called “white-collar” terror network with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

(with ANI inputs)