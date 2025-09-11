Delhi Police Arrests Five Terrorists Connected With Pakistan-Linked Terror Module

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has apprehended another suspected ISIS-linked operative from the national capital, officials confirmed on Thursday. To date, the Delhi Police have detained five suspected terror operatives from various states, according to sources.

Authorities also recovered sodium bicarbonate, commonly used in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), alongside a box containing electronic components such as circuits, strip wires, diodes, a motherboard, and respiratory masks from the suspect, sources added.

This arrest follows the uncovering of a suspected ISIS-inspired terror module in Delhi, in coordination with central intelligence agencies, which led to the arrest of at least two suspects early on Wednesday.

The initial arrest occurred in South Delhi, with the accused identified as Aftab. The operation was led by Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Pramod Kushwaha. Subsequent raids were conducted across other states.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police, together with the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), later apprehended another suspected ISIS-linked operative, Ashar Danish, from the Lower Bazaar area of Ranchi, officials stated.

Danish, originally from Petarwar in Bokaro district, had long been under surveillance by security agencies.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint team raided Tabarak Lodge in Islamnagar, where Danish had been hiding.

During the operation, the police seized weapons, chemicals suspected of being used for explosives, and numerous electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones.

These items have been sent for forensic and technical analysis to help trace potential terror links and uncover digital evidence.

According to officials, preliminary investigation suggests that Danish was actively preparing for a major conspiracy. His movements were being closely monitored in connection with a case already registered against him in Delhi.

Following his arrest, Delhi Police will seek his remand to interrogate him further in the national capital.

The crackdown did not stop in Ranchi alone. The joint team also carried out raids in the Palamu district of Jharkhand, detaining another suspect for questioning.

Officials believe the latest operation once again highlights how terror outfits are attempting to use Jharkhand as a haven.

The ATS and Delhi Police are now focusing on Danish's network, potential handlers, and possible links with previously arrested suspects.

Sources said interrogation of Danish could provide crucial leads about sleeper cells and the larger terror network operating in the region.

(With inputs from IANS)