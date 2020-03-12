Delhi Police arrests PFI secretary in alleged Shaheen Bagh funding link

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday (March 12) arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) secretary Ilyas in connection with alleged PFI-Shaheen Bagh link.

PFI used to deposit small amount of sums up to Rs 49,000 to avoid scrutiny because a PAN card has to be deposited with the bank for a transaction of Rs 50,000. In whose account the money was transferred a small amount is given and the remaining is taken out in cash.

Mohammad Ilyas was detained by Special Cell of Delhi Police in connection with Shaheen Bagh funding case.

Mohammad Ilyas is a resident of Shiv Vihar and had also contested from Karwal Nagar.

Earlier, a PFI member Danish during interrogation had revealed that the organisation was "deeply involved" in anti-CAA protests and riots that broke out in the northeast district of Delhi last month, sources said on Wednesday.

It has come to light that the organisation provided logistical and financial support to the rioters.

Danish was recently arrested by a special cell of Delhi Police and was sent to four days police remand by a court on Monday.

The special cell is prominently investigating inflammatory speeches at many places in the country.

Raids are being conducted to identify PFI suspects, there may be some more arrests soon.

The ED too has been questioning PFI for its alleged involvement in Shaheen Bagh and anti-CAA protests link.

At least 53 people had lost their lives while over 200 others sustained injuries in the violence that rattled the national capital last month.