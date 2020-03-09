Delhi police arrests Tahir's brother Shah Alam's for involvement in Delhi riot

New Delhi: The Delhi police was successful in arresting Tahir's brother Shah Alam's on Sunday (March 9, 2020) while he was trying to escape. Tahir's brother Shah Alam's is accused of being involved in Nort-East Delhi's Chand Bagh violence incident. Delhi police were continuously seen raiding Shah Alam's residence after the arrest of his brother and suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Tahir Hussain.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch team is taking forward the investigation and questioning Shah Alam in Ankit Sharma murder case. The police sources had earlier said that Shah Alam was also present in the building in Chand Bagh when the violent incident took place.

Earlier on Sunday (March 8, 2020), Delhi police arrested Tahir's father, son and few neighbours who were also accused of helping Tahir in inciting riot in the North-East Delhi and murder of Police Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma. The names of those arrested by the police include - Tariq Hussain, Liaquat, Riyasat and Tariq Rizvi. Delhi police will also interrogate Tahir's wife once as she returns back to her residence.

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police on March 5 for the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, during the violence in North-East Delhi last week. During the interrogation, Tahir revealed that he fled to Nehru Vihar in Mustafabad and stayed in Okhla for two days before he came out to surrender in court.

On March 6, Tahir was produced by the police before a Delhi court and sent to 7-day police custody in connection with the killing of the IB staffer.

The investigation against Tahir and family began after IB officer Ankit Sharma's father Ravinder Kumar filed a complaint against him for being behind the killing. The IB officer Sharma body was found from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in northeast Delhi.