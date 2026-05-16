Delhi Crime: Two notorious thieves arrested for bicycle theft in East Delhi

The East District Police of Delhi have solved a bicycle theft case by arresting two habitual offenders and recovering the stolen Tata Stryder bicycle, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, Laxmi Nagar resident Ravi Dalmia had registered a First Information Report (FIR) on May 12 regarding theft of his bicycle by unknown persons.

Investigation was immediately initiated.

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To ensure early resolution of the case, a dedicated police team comprising HC Rahish Kumar, HC Arun Kumar, Ct. Devi Singh, and HC Vasim Akram, was constituted under the leadership of Laxmi Nagar Police Station SHO, Inspector Ajeet Kumar Jha, and under the supervision of ACP, Preet Vihar, Ashok Kumar.

During the investigation, the team conducted scrutiny of more than 100 CCTV footages to trace the route and movement of the accused persons. Simultaneously, extensive local enquiries, informer inputs, and field verification were carried out to gather actionable Intelligence.

Through persistent efforts, technical surveillance, and strong ground-level policing, the accused persons were identified, tracked, and successfully apprehended.

Upon sustained interrogation, one of the accused disclosed his identity as 26-year-old Ashwani alias Vipin alias Bochi. The second accused was identified as 23-year-old Lalit alias Chuhiya. Both of them are residents of Sarojini Naidu Park at Delhi's Geeta Colony area.

Police have recovered the stolen Tata Stryder bicycle from their possession and further investigation is underway.

Officials noted that the accused are habitual offenders as one of them, Ashwani, was previously involved in more than 22 criminal cases while the other, Lalit, has 15 criminal cases against him.

Meanwhile, the East District Police of Delhi have also solved a high-profile armed robbery case involving a goldsmith and arrested five accused, including two main robbers and three accomplices, officials said on Friday.

Police recovered 21 robbed gold chains weighing around 250 gm and cash amounting to Rs 2.31 lakh from the accused.

Investigators said nearly 90 per cent of the robbed property has been recovered.