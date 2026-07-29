/Delhi Police asks X to remove alleged derogatory content targeting constitutional heads

The platform has further been requested to preserve the details related to the alleged post/video for future investigation and provide a certificate under Section 63(4) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).



Earlier, on July 27, Delhi Police had directed multiple social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing offensive and abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that were uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar and the violence linked to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, officials said.



According to Delhi Police, several posts using abusive language against the Prime Minister surfaced across various social media platforms during the protests and subsequent violence in the national capital.



Officials said the Delhi Police's social media monitoring team has been continuously scanning online platforms to identify such content. Upon detecting objectionable posts, notices are being issued to the respective social media intermediaries, directing them to remove the content.



Police said several crude comments and videos containing abusive language directed at the Prime Minister have already been taken down following notices issued by the force.



The monitoring exercise is continuing, with the cyber and social media teams maintaining a close watch on online activity related to the protests to identify additional offensive posts and ensure appropriate action is taken against content found to violate applicable rules.