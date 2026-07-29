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Delhi Police asks X to remove alleged derogatory content targeting constitutional heads

Delhi Police on Wednesday wrote to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in connection with a complaint alleging that "derogatory, malicious and defamatory content" targeting constitutional heads is being circulated on the platform.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
Delhi Police asks X to remove alleged derogatory content targeting constitutional heads
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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