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Delhi police at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's house ahead of ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march

Visuals livestreamed by the CJP showed around a dozen police personnel, including several women officers, arriving at the residence in West Delhi. Dipke was seen sitting with the Tricolour draped around his shoulders, in what appeared to be a silent protest. A police officer was seated beside him as the exchange unfolded.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 02:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
Delhi police at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's house ahead of ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Delhi police at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's house ahead of ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march
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