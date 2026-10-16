Delhi police at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's house ahead of ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march

Visuals livestreamed by the CJP showed around a dozen police personnel, including several women officers, arriving at the residence in West Delhi. Dipke was seen sitting with the Tricolour draped around his shoulders, in what appeared to be a silent protest. A police officer was seated beside him as the exchange unfolded.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Published: Oct 16, 2026, 02:42 PM IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 02:42 PM IST join share