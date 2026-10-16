Delhi Police personnel visited the residence of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke in Jhandewalan on Friday, hours before the outfit’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in central Delhi. The reason for the visit remains unclear, and police have not issued an official statement confirming whether Dipke has been detained or placed under house arrest.
Visuals livestreamed by the CJP showed around a dozen police personnel, including several women officers, arriving at the residence in West Delhi. Dipke was seen sitting with the Tricolour draped around his shoulders, in what appeared to be a silent protest. A police officer was seated beside him as the exchange unfolded.
The incident marks the latest confrontation between the CJP and Delhi Police amid the party’s campaign against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The police visit came a day after Dipke appealed to supporters to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday, carrying the national flag. Connaught Place is one of Delhi’s major commercial and shopping hubs.
Delhi Police said it was planning to block all entry points to Central Park ahead of the proposed march. However, traffic and pedestrian movement in Connaught Place’s inner and outer circles would be allowed to continue.
A police team also visited Dipke’s place of stay to verbally inform him about prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which are in force in the New Delhi area. The officers urged him to call off the march and maintain peace and public order.
During the livestreamed exchange, Dipke was heard questioning a police officer about why unfurling the national flag would be considered unlawful.
The planned march follows the arrest of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka earlier this week. The two allegedly entered Jantar Mantar, which has been removed from the list of designated protest venues, by passing through a tight security cordon and unfurling the Tricolour near the site.
They were sent to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday.
Dipke, who arrived in Delhi from Mumbai on Thursday, had predicted that he might be detained ahead of the march. During a late-night press conference, he claimed that vehicles without number plates were following him and that Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel were monitoring his residence.
The CJP founder also said he was prepared to go to jail for waving the national flag, challenging the police to treat the act as a crime.
The latest developments come amid continuing tensions between the CJP and Delhi Police over demonstrations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. With the proposed march facing restrictions and police urging Dipke to call it off, uncertainty remains over whether the gathering will go ahead.
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