Delhi Police

Delhi Police book 4 AAP MLAs after Civic Centre protest

Four AAP MLAs were booked for protests at Delhi's Civic Centre over alleged plan to privatise sanitation work in the national capital.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against four Aam Aadmi Party MLAs after party workers protested at the Civic Centre in central Delhi over the alleged plan to bring a proposal at the standing council meeting of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to privatise sanitation work in Delhi.

The police said that the protest, which started at around 1 PM, was attended by around 2,000 sanitation workers along with AAP MLAs.

"When the police tried to stop the protesters from blocking the road, they clashed with the police and in the process injured at least nine policemen. The Kamla Market ACP suffered fracture in the fingers," said a senior police officer.

The Delhi police later registered FIRs against four AAP MLA -- Kuldeep Monu (Kondli), Rakhi Bidlan (Mangolpuri), Akhilesh Tripathi (Model Town) and Rohit Mahroliya (Tirlokpuri) -- under various sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Kamla Market police station.

