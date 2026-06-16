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  • /Delhi Police bust mule bank account racket linked to cyber frauds, 10 arrested

Delhi Police bust mule bank account racket linked to cyber frauds, 10 arrested

Delhi Police's East District Cyber Police Station has busted a major mule bank account supply racket used by cyber fraudsters across India. Ten accused have been arrested, and several POS machines, ATM cards, cheque books, and mobile phones have been seized during the operation.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
Delhi Police bust mule bank account racket linked to cyber frauds, 10 arrested
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

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