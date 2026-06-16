/Delhi Police bust mule bank account racket linked to cyber frauds, 10 arrested

During the investigation, the account holder, Yogendra Kumar, a resident of Janakpuri in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad, was questioned and disclosed that he had been introduced to Vijay, who facilitated the opening of the bank account on the pretext of providing employment opportunities. The account was subsequently misused for receiving proceeds of cyber fraud. Upon becoming aware of the illegal activities, Yogendra Kumar distanced himself from the network. Appropriate legal action was taken against him, and he was bound over in the case.