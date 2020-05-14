Delhi Police busts gang selling illicit liquor, 5 held

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, the Delhi Police busted an illicit liquor hideout and arrested five people. The police also seized raw liquor, a furnace and some chemicals from the place.

DCP Vijayanta Arya said that the Ashok Vihar police team had received information that some people had set up a liquor furnace in the Wazirpur area to fulfill the demand for alcohol during the lockdown period.

A raid was conducted and liquor in large quantity was recovered from the place. Also, a furnace and items required to make alcohol was seized from the place. After an investigation, the accused were arrested from the slums of Wazirpur B-block area.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gopal Gupta (32) Shiv Gupta ( 40) Pulendra (54) as Radhe Shyam (34) and Ram Nath Shahu (39).

During interrogation, the accused informed that they had been making wine for the last few days. They would be bring rotten fruits from the market to make the illicit liquor.

People who drink liquor made from such places are prone to accidents as the alcohol is of cheap quality.