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Luxury car theft syndicate busted in Delhi, 12 vehicles recovered

Two accused were arrested and 12 high-end vehicles were recovered. Investigators also seized forged number plates and fake registration documents during the operation.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
Luxury car theft syndicate busted in Delhi, 12 vehicles recovered
Image Credit: X/@CrimeBranchDP. Delhi Crime Branch busts inter-state luxury car theft syndicate.

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