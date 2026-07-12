/Luxury car theft syndicate busted in Delhi, 12 vehicles recovered

The Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell (AEKC) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a major inter-state syndicate involved in the theft and sale of stolen luxury vehicles, officials said on Sunday.



According to the police, the operation led to the arrest of two interstate receivers and the recovery of 12 high-end luxury cars and other premium models.



The syndicate reportedly employed sophisticated methods to evade detection. During the crackdown, police seized forged number plates and fake Registration Certificates (RCs). Upon closer inspection of the recovered vehicles, investigators found that the chassis and engine numbers had been tampered with.



A senior police official stated that the successful operation has effectively dismantled a network dealing in the illegal trade of stolen luxury cars across state borders.



The operation was carried out by a team led by Inspector Daleep Kumar and Inspector Priyanka, under the guidance of ACP Pankaj Arora. The entire action was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.



Further investigation into the matter is underway to identify other links in the network.



Last month, the Delhi Police Crime Branch busted an organised NCR-wide vehicle theft syndicate and arrested five accused.



The police also recovered 20 stolen motorcycles and scooties, solving multiple vehicle theft cases.



The successful operation was led by Inspector Pardeep Kumar, under ACP Raj Kumar and under the supervision of DCP Harsh Indora, the police said in a statement.



In a separate case last month, the Crime Branch arrested a notorious robber and proclaimed offender wanted in multiple criminal cases across Delhi. The arrested person, according to the police, was convicted in robbery cases of PS Dwarka South and PS Bindapur, Delhi. He was involved in more than 21 cases of robbery, snatching, theft, motor vehicle theft and Arms Act offences.