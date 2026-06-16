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  • /Delhi Police busts Pakistan-backed terror-criminal network, seven arrested

Delhi Police busts Pakistan-backed terror-criminal network, seven arrested

During raids, officials also recovered five pistols, 41 live cartridges, seven mobile phones, and a Scorpio vehicle from the arrested individuals.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 07:59 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 08:08 PM IST
Delhi Police busts Pakistan-backed terror-criminal network, seven arrested
Image Credit: Zee News

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