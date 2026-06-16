/Delhi Police busts Pakistan-backed terror-criminal network, seven arrested

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Cell has dismantled a major Pakistan-backed terror network and criminal syndicate operating in the national capital region.
Police also arrested seven accused in connection with the case, dealing a blow to what officials describe as a well-organised network involved in arms smuggling, narcotics trafficking, and potential terror activities.
According to police, the syndicate was directed by Pakistan-based handlers Shahzad Bhatti and his associate Ajmal Gujjar. Initial investigations revealed that the gang allegedly smuggled illegal weapons, ammunition, and narcotics from across the border through Punjab and distributed them across Delhi-NCR.
During raids, officials also recovered five pistols, 41 live cartridges, seven mobile phones, and a Scorpio vehicle from the arrested individuals.
The network reportedly used social media platforms to attract young people, luring them with promises of quick money and a flashy criminal lifestyle. Once drawn in, recruits were allegedly pushed into arms and drug trafficking operations.
Police said this grooming tactic helped the syndicate expand its footprint in the region.
Intelligence received in May 2026 indicated that Bhatti and Gujjar were planning major criminal and terrorist activities in Delhi-NCR. Acting swiftly on this tip-off, the Special Cell arrested Mohit alias Yogi. Illegal weapons were also seized from him, along with evidence of his direct links to handlers in Pakistan.
Interrogation of the accused uncovered disturbing details. Members of the network had reportedly conducted reconnaissance of several sensitive and important locations in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and surrounding areas. They allegedly took photographs and videos of these sites and sent them to their Pakistani handlers.
The timely intervention helped foil several potential terror plots before they could materialise. Further probe revealed that the gang was actively involved in receiving consignments of weapons and narcotics sent from Pakistan via drones.
These consignments were collected in Punjab and then delivered to various destinations across Delhi-NCR. Police noted that some of the arrested individuals already face multiple criminal cases, including serious charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery, Arms Act violations, and offences under the NDPS Act.
The Delhi Police is now actively searching for the remaining absconding members of the network, as well as arms suppliers and those funding the operation.
Senior officials said the investigation is continuing and more significant revelations about the syndicate's larger connections could emerge in the coming days. The operation highlights the growing challenge of hybrid threats involving cross-border smuggling and radicalisation through digital means. Authorities have also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.
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