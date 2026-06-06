NEET row: Delhi Police greenlight 'Cockroach Janta Party' Jantar Mantar protest demanding education minister's resignation

After securing an order from the Delhi High Court dismissing their petition against a demonstration planned by the 'Cockroach Janta Party', the Delhi Police have formally allowed the movement to go ahead peacefully at Jantar Mantar. A division bench comprised of Justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma noted that the case will be heard at an appropriate time later in accordance with the schedule.

In the meantime, the 'Cockroach Janta Party' was earlier urging their followers to assemble at Parliament Street Police Station around 9:00 AM Saturday to seek formal permission for the protest.

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CJP leader seeks resignation of Education Minister

Abhijeet Dipke, who founded the party in question, is spearheading the protest demanding the unconditional resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This agitation centers on the recent NEET paper leak incident along with certain flaws identified in the national education framework.

As such, Abhijeet Dipke reached New Delhi early Saturday morning after flying back from Boston, USA. Through his social media account on the new Twitter platform named X, the party founder encouraged demonstrators to carry their books and India's flag.

"Landed. Looking forward to meeting you all at Jantar Mantar," Dipke posted. "Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!"

Security tightened across New Delhi; ministers' residences guarded

In response to the mobilisation, the Delhi Police have significantly intensified surveillance and deployed heavy security forces across critical zones. Security apparatus has been explicitly fortified outside the official residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Abhijeet Dipke had previously announced his itinerary earlier this week, confirming his return to India on June 6 to initiate a peaceful civil campaign regarding the examination controversies. Prominent education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk had also extended support, stating he would join the stir if Minister Pradhan did not step down by June 5.

Strategic zoning and command setup implemented by police

To prevent potential law-and-order challenges and minimise traffic disruptions, the Delhi Police have deployed over 1,000 personnel throughout the New Delhi district. Law enforcement units have received explicit briefs to handle protesters through dialogue and avoid unnecessary confrontations.

The central Delhi region has been segmented into 12 functional security zones. Operational command of each individual zone has been designated to an officer of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank, with all district and unit DCPs placed on maximum alert to handle contingencies throughout the day.

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