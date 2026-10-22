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Day after release from Tihar Jail, Delhi Police Crime Branch summons CJP leaders Das & Ranka

Delhi Police Crime Branch has summoned CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, a day after a court ordered their release from judicial custody on peace bonds.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 12:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Day after release from Tihar Jail, Delhi Police Crime Branch summons CJP leaders Das & Ranka
Image Credit: IANS. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Day after release from Tihar Jail, Delhi Police Crime Branch summons CJP leaders Das & Ranka
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