/Day after release from Tihar Jail, Delhi Police Crime Branch summons CJP leaders Das & Ranka

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has summoned Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to its Rajouri Garden office on Thursday, a day after a Special Executive Magistrate court ordered their release from judicial custody. The summons came amid an ongoing investigation into the October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar, held over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The court had accepted personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each from the two leaders and taken written undertakings from them to maintain peace and abide by the law. Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Ritu Raj directed them to appear on every hearing date and comply with the conditions of their bonds.
The CJP, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, has been leading youth-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party has alleged irregularities and fraud in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Das and Ranka were detained in connection with the October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site. Police alleged that they entered the area through private premises and violated conditions relating to maintaining peace.
On October 20, Delhi Police transferred two FIRs registered against the leaders from local police to the Crime Branch. The agency is investigating alleged offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including criminal trespass, obstruction of public servants and breach of peace bonds.
In their undertakings, Das and Ranka promised not to breach peace or disturb public tranquillity. They also undertook not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is denotified in accordance with the law, and said future protests would be held within the constitutional framework.
"Further judicial custody does not appear to be necessary at this stage, particularly after written undertakings before this Court," the SEM court observed while ordering their release.
The court directed the investigating officer to submit a verification report regarding the sureties at the next hearing. The matter has been listed for October 23 at 3 pm, with the leaders and their sureties directed to remain present.
Hours before the release order, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain a writ petition filed by the two leaders. Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that they were repeat offenders who had breached a one-year preventive peace bond signed on October 10.
The court warned that breaking barricades could set a dangerous precedent and encourage larger crowds to violate emergency restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
During the SEM court hearing, counsel for the leaders tendered an unconditional apology over the conduct cited by police and assured the court that it would not be repeated.
Das and Ranka were sent to Tihar Jail on October 14 for five days of judicial custody. Their custody was extended by two days on October 19 after the court rejected their initial sureties. They were released late on Wednesday night.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.