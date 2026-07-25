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  • /Delhi Police denies food delivery ban as CJP protest continues at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police denies food delivery ban as CJP protest continues at Jantar Mantar

Authorities clarified that no such ban exists, though traffic restrictions and movement controls for app-based services have been advised in parts of central Delhi under Section 163 of the BNSS.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 07:52 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 07:56 AM IST
Delhi Police denies food delivery ban as CJP protest continues at Jantar Mantar
Image Credit: IANS, ANI.

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