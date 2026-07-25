/Delhi Police denies food delivery ban as CJP protest continues at Jantar Mantar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police denied social media claims that food delivery services have been banned in the New Delhi area amid ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar. Authorities said the reports are false and misleading. However, traffic restrictions and movement controls for app-based services have been advised in some areas to maintain public order and ensure safety.
Delhi Police issued a clarification after social media posts claimed that food delivery app services had been banned across New Delhi.
In an official statement, Delhi Police said, "Rumours are circulating on social media claiming that Delhi Police has imposed a ban on food delivery app services across the New Delhi area. This claim is completely false, baseless, and misleading. Delhi Police has not imposed any ban on food delivery services in the New Delhi area. Citizens are advised not to believe or share unverified and misleading information. Please rely only on official sources for accurate and authentic updates."
FAKE NEWS ALERT— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 24, 2026
Rumours are circulating on social media claiming that Delhi Police has imposed a ban on food delivery app services across the New Delhi area.
This claim is completely false, baseless, and misleading. Delhi Police has not imposed any ban on food delivery…
While denying a complete ban, authorities have placed restrictions on the movement of app-based services in the notified area around Jantar Mantar.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, asking commercial aggregators and citizens to regulate movement in the area due to security concerns and heavy crowds.
"To maintain public order, peace, and security, app-based platforms, ride-sharing operations, food delivery, and logistics aggregators are advised to regulate their vehicle movements within the notified zone until further directives," stated the advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police.
According to Delhi Traffic Police, the advisory is intended to protect delivery workers, drivers, and the public while managing large gatherings near the protest site.
Officials also advised people to avoid non-essential travel in the restricted corridors around Jantar Mantar and parts of central New Delhi.
The restrictions drew criticism from opposition leaders. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav reacted on social media platform X and compared the move to earlier economic measures.
"Do not snatch away food! (After Demonetisation, now 'Food Bandi')," said Akhilesh Yadav.
Businesses near the protest area have also taken precautionary steps. The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) issued a notice asking shop owners, offices, and restaurants in Connaught Place to close early at 6:30 PM on Thursday. According to the association, the recommendation followed discussions with the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).
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