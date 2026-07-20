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  • /Delhi Police deny claims of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's detention during 'Sansad Chalo' protest

Delhi Police deny claims of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's detention during 'Sansad Chalo' protest

The clarification came after CJP spokesperson Saurav Das initially claimed on social media that Dipke had been "picked up" by the police during the demonstration.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 04:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Delhi Police deny claims of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's detention during 'Sansad Chalo' protest
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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