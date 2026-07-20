The Delhi Police on Monday dismissed reports circulating on social media that Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke had been detained during the party's 'Sansad Chalo' protest near Parliament, describing the claims as "entirely false".
The clarification came after CJP spokesperson Saurav Das initially claimed on social media that Dipke had been "picked up" by the police during the demonstration.
Rejecting the reports, the Delhi Police said, "Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage."
Soon after the police statement, Das withdrew his earlier claim and confirmed that Dipke had neither been detained nor arrested.
"Dipke not in detention or arrest. A HUGE CROWD is still outside Kerala House," Das wrote on X.
The protest, organised by the CJP, drew supporters to central Delhi as they marched under the banner of 'Sansad Chalo', demanding accountability from the government over the NEET-UG paper leak case and other alleged examination irregularities.
As protesters attempted to move towards Parliament House, they were stopped by police deployed to maintain law and order. The situation also turned tense at Jantar Mantar, where clashes broke out after demonstrators tried to cross security barricades.
During the protest, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to present their demands. According to the party, Nadda assured them that he would discuss the protesters' concerns "internally" with the "leadership".
The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and other examination-related controversies, including issues linked to the CBSE Class 12 examinations, arguing that they have raised serious concerns about the credibility of India's examination system.
(With IANS inputs)
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