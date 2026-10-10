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  • /Delhi Police deploys body cameras that work in dark ahead of CJP protest, days after HC rejects plea for mandatory use

Delhi Police deploys body cameras that work in dark ahead of CJP protest, days after HC rejects plea for mandatory use

Delhi Police has intensified security across central Delhi ahead of the CJP protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal, deploying over 35,000 personnel, low-light body cameras and the all-women Pink Force, while imposing metro restrictions and tightening protest-related measures.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 09:24 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
Delhi Police deploys body cameras that work in dark ahead of CJP protest, days after HC rejects plea for mandatory use
Image Credit: ANI

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Delhi Police deploys body cameras that work in dark ahead of CJP protest, days after HC rejects plea for mandatory use
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