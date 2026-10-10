/Delhi Police deploys body cameras that work in dark ahead of CJP protest, days after HC rejects plea for mandatory use

Security has been significantly reinforced across parts of central Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest scheduled at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, where demonstrators are demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The security measures include multi-layered barricading, the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and restrictions on metro movement.
A heavy police presence was observed in the Mandi House and Firoz Shah Road areas to maintain law and order and prevent unauthorised gatherings.
To promote transparency and deter confrontations, Delhi Police personnel deployed for security duty have also been equipped with body cameras mounted on their uniforms, which can record footage even in low-light conditions.
"These body cams are to protect us and others. In situations of manhandling, allegations are levelled against Delhi Police. So, these body cams will prove whether we did anything to anyone or not. This will record everything," an on-duty police official said.
Alongside central paramilitary forces, the Delhi Police has deployed its specialised all-women ‘Pink Force’ at key security points. Officials said the unit had been stationed in the area following recent incidents of alleged misbehaviour towards women police personnel during large-scale demonstrations.
More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the national capital ahead of the protest, amid heightened security measures and a directive from the Union Home Secretary to states and Union Territories to maintain law and order.
As a precaution, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has shut entry and exit gates at select metro stations in central Delhi. Commuters have been advised to take alternative routes in view of the extensive security restrictions in the surrounding areas.
Following the announcement, Delhi Police instructed its teams to detain anyone attempting to stage a protest, irrespective of their location. The police have also directed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units not to issue weapons for deployment related to the demonstration. Letters have been sent to the concerned directorates regarding the allotment plan.
Unlike the deployment during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have now been authorised to carry lathis and batons. In view of alleged deliberate attempts to record and circulate videos portraying police personnel in a negative light, teams have been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters.
Following the announcement, Delhi Police directed its teams to detain anyone attempting to stage a protest, regardless of the location. The police have also instructed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units not to issue weapons for deployment in connection with the demonstration. Letters have been sent to the concerned directorates regarding the deployment allocation plan.
In contrast to the arrangements made during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have now been authorised to carry lathis and batons. Citing alleged attempts to record and circulate videos intended to portray police personnel negatively, the teams have been instructed to avoid verbal altercations with protesters.
With inputs from ANI....
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