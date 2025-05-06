Delhi Police Deploys Long-Range Acoustic Device For Mock Drills: What It Is and Why It Matters?

Civil Defence Mock Drills: As tensions continue to soar at the India-Pakistan border following the Pahalgam terror attack, mock drills are set to be held across several states on Wednesday after the Union Home Ministry ordered all states to conduct mock drills given the "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid the unrest.

#WATCH | Delhi Police prepares its LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Device) System for tomorrow's mock drill



This device has a range of more than one kilometre and can be used as a hooter to alert the public in case of a sudden attack or as a public announcement system to give a… pic.twitter.com/SFt6gGCRGK May 6, 2025

In preparation for the May 7 mock drills, security has been stepped up in the national capital. As a part of its arrangements, Delhi Police prepares its LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Device) System for tomorrow's mock drill.

What Is LRAD?

An LRAD (Long-Range Acoustic Device) System has a range of more than one kilometre and can be used as a hooter to alert the public in case of a sudden attack or as a public announcement system to give a message to a large gathering.

Similar to the Long-Range Acoustic Device (LRAD), there are two more types of sonic weapons: the Mosquito and the infrasonic weapon.

According to an Indian Express report, loud noises by LRAD can cause a sensation of ringing ears, also called tinnitus, which can last for minutes after the exposure or for days.

Police have increased day and night patrolling across different areas in the city with a special focus on tourist and market places. Special patrol units have been mobilised to cover key areas, including Connaught Place, India Gate, Janpath, Yashwant Palace, Gole Market and other vital installations.

On Tuesday morning, a police team monitored the security arrangements at Connaught Place.

Relations between India and Pakistan have witnessed escalating tension following the terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue the perpetrators and conspirators of the attack to the "ends of the Earth" to inflict punishment on them "beyond their imagination".