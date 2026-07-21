/Delhi Police detain Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, along with other leaders, protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg

Delhi Police on Tuesday detained Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition leaders who were on a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, over the police action against the protesting students. The protest comes a day after the massive 'Sansad Chalo' protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was held on Monday. The leaders demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leaks. During the protest, Rahul Gandhi also demanded the resignations of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Congress leaders gathered outside Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's house at 10, Rajaji Marg on Tuesday afternoon and marched to PM Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, just over a kilometre away.
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#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, protesting with Opposition leaders and workers at Lok Kalyan Marg being detained by Delhi Police.— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
(Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/j9cOkbJrwW
Before getting detained, Rahul Gandhi took to his social media platform X and wrote, "An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family. PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without consequences. He cannot. Not this time. I ask every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice - join us in dharna in front of the Prime Minister’s residence. The voice of India’s students will not be ignored."
#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, protesting with Opposition leaders and workers at Lok Kalyan Marg, detained by Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/mkctEgsybl— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, who has also been detained, said, "This is not the end; it marks the beginning of a new revolution under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. They may imprison us, lathi-charge us, or mistreat us, but Modi ji will have to answer to the millions of sons and daughters of India who have lost their future and seen the hopes of their families extinguished due to paper leaks. This revolution will now blaze into a mighty inferno; under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, it will not be stopped."
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leaders protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg are being detained by police.— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala says, "This is not the end; it marks the beginning of a new revolution under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. They may imprison us, lathi-charge us, or… pic.twitter.com/4b7k15YCLm
NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule also joins the protest along with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Keralam CM VD Satheesan, and Congress MP KC Venugopal
Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said, "It is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (were detained). We are all fighting for the cause of the students of this country. We want justice. We want this to be discussed in the Parliament... More than 100 MPs are here. No one is afraid of being arrested... This movement will continue till justice is given..."
Regarding the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders while protesting, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, were manhandled.
Earlier, Minister of State (MoS) in the PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, reached the protest site to hold talks with the leaders and address their grievances.
After meeting Rahul Gandhi during Congress's protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Late this afternoon, we got to know that the Congress Party leaders had suddenly sat on the Dharna. So the government found it appropriate to assign me and, along with me, the Union Home Secretary to go to the spot and try to make them understand not to indulge in such an activity. Instead, they could come to the table and have a talk. When we went there, and very politely, very humbly, I tried to plead before Rahul Gandhi that this was not the manner in which he should be indulging..."
"He said yes, he was ready to suspend this dharna provided he was given an assurance that the government was ready for a discussion in the Parliament on the issue of NEET exam, the paper leakage, all those issues related to this...I got in touch with the top leadership of the government, and I was conveyed that on behalf of the government, I could assure Rahul Gandhi that the government is ready to have a detailed discussion on NEET..." Singh said.
"When I went back to Rahul Ji with this message, he said no, but I also want the resignation of the Education Minister. Then I politely tried to submit before him. I said, look here, this is not done. Now this is not a gentlemanly behavior. He said, no, it's my wish; my demands have changed. I said this doesn't behove an LoP to change stance and change goal posts that frequently... So we had no option but to leave this part. It's very unfortunate that the leader of such stature, the LoP, has conducted himself like this... It's so unfortunate to come across something like this, particularly so when this morning itself, Prime Minister Modi gave out a very candid assurance to the countrymen that nobody responsible for the paper leakage episodes will go scot free... I think there can be nothing more unfortunate for a democracy," he added.
#WATCH | Delhi: On meeting Rahul Gandhi during over Congress's protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, Union Minister Jitendra Singh says, "Late this afternoon, we got to know that the Congress Party leaders had suddenly sat on the Dharna. So the government found it appropriate to assign me… pic.twitter.com/t5m9VERcxT— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
Independent MP Pappu Yadav said that the government lacks the courage to hear the truth.
"...What other option do they (government) have besides lathis and bullets? They lack the courage to hear the truth. After all, what else will they do? When lathis are being used against students across the country, who will stand up for their voice? Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for farmers' issues for 10 years, and the opposition stands united. Today, Akhilesh, Priyanka, Pawar, everyone is united. In this situation, if you beat up children who are protesting democratically, then Rahul Gandhi and the entire opposition will certainly speak up. And today you have unleashed such extreme oppression..." he said.
Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre over the "brutal" police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue and demanded an unconditional apology from the government.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the Congress MP said the students were protesting against what he described as a "broken education system" and questioned the use of force to disperse them.
Targeting both the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi urged the Prime Minister to apologise for the lathi-charge on the protesters and called on the government to address the shortcomings in the education system instead.
"People are being beaten and thrashed. This is completely unacceptable. Why is the Prime Minister silent? He should speak up. He should apologise and stop this nonsense of beating students for raising their voice," Rahul Gandhi said, while accompanied by Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi.
The remarks came a day after the Delhi Police used lathis and tear gas to disperse protesters during the CJP's march towards Parliament. The CJP alleged that several demonstrators were injured in the police action, with many left bleeding.
The Delhi Police, however, defended its action, alleging that the protesters had turned "unruly, aggressive and violent" during the march.
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