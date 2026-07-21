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Delhi Police detain Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, along with other leaders, protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg

Delhi Police detain Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi along with other leaders protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg

Edited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 06:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
Delhi Police detain Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, along with other leaders, protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg
Image Credit: Photo Credit: ANI

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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