/Delhi Police detain Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, along with other leaders, protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg

"When I went back to Rahul Ji with this message, he said no, but I also want the resignation of the Education Minister. Then I politely tried to submit before him. I said, look here, this is not done. Now this is not a gentlemanly behavior. He said, no, it's my wish; my demands have changed. I said this doesn't behove an LoP to change stance and change goal posts that frequently... So we had no option but to leave this part. It's very unfortunate that the leader of such stature, the LoP, has conducted himself like this... It's so unfortunate to come across something like this, particularly so when this morning itself, Prime Minister Modi gave out a very candid assurance to the countrymen that nobody responsible for the paper leakage episodes will go scot free... I think there can be nothing more unfortunate for a democracy," he added.