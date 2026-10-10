/Delhi Police detains lawyers protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar near Supreme Court

At Dhaula Kuan, security personnel erected heavy barricades and deployed spike strips. Female police personnel were also present to carry out thorough checks of vehicles passing through the area.

Explaining the preventive measures, DCP Kumar Abhishek told ANI, “In view of the protest announced in New Delhi today, preventive checks have been implemented here. Female staff are present, and we are checking all vehicles. Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure that public order is not disrupted, and a short while ago, we detained some individuals who were planning to participate in today’s protest… These arrangements are ongoing; the operation has been continuous since last night and will remain in effect throughout the day.”