/Delhi Police detains lawyers protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar near Supreme Court

Delhi Police have detained lawyers protesting against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar near the Supreme Court in the national capital.
The detention comes amid heightened security across Delhi as protests against the Election Commission continue, reported Live Law.
Although Zee News could not independently verify the reports, videos circulating on social media show lawyers alleging that they were detained near Gate C of the Supreme Court of India.
Meanwhile, security forces have also detained the central leadership of CJP, including founder Abhijeet Dipke, convenors Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and legal head Ratna Singh.
YouTuber Dhruv Ratee was also detaiendfrom his Gurugram residence, early morning on Saturday.
Saperately, several demonstrators, including content creators were detained at Dhaula Kuan on Saturday as authorities tightened security across the national capital ahead of the planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.
Detentions, intensive vehicle checks and deployments involving multiple agencies were reported at key entry points to Delhi as police moved to prevent demonstrators from reaching the designated protest site.
At Dhaula Kuan, security personnel erected heavy barricades and deployed spike strips. Female police personnel were also present to carry out thorough checks of vehicles passing through the area.
Explaining the preventive measures, DCP Kumar Abhishek told ANI, “In view of the protest announced in New Delhi today, preventive checks have been implemented here. Female staff are present, and we are checking all vehicles. Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure that public order is not disrupted, and a short while ago, we detained some individuals who were planning to participate in today’s protest… These arrangements are ongoing; the operation has been continuous since last night and will remain in effect throughout the day.”
Delhi Police said around 500 people who arrived in separate groups from different locations had been detained ahead of the planned demonstration. Nearly 50 people with criminal antecedents were also apprehended as part of preventive measures, officials said.
“Around 500 people coming in different groups from various locations have been detained. In addition, nearly 50 anti-social elements with criminal antecedents have been picked up so that they do not disturb the atmosphere or incite trouble,” Delhi Police said.
The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 operational zones, each with a dedicated detention centre, as part of the security arrangements. Stadiums across the capital have also been converted into temporary detention facilities, police said.
“The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, and dedicated detention centres have been set up for each zone. Stadiums across the national capital have also been converted into temporary detention centres,” the police added.
Several demonstrators were also detained after gathering at Jantar Mantar and Sansad Marg, where tight security and extensive barricading remained in place.
Security personnel have been deployed at multiple locations as CJP activists remain determined to go ahead with their protest against the Election Commission. Entry points to the capital have been placed under heightened security, while 46 Metro stations remain closed, according to the details provided.
The security measures are intended to prevent any untoward incident during the demonstration, with police seeking to avoid a recurrence of the July 20 protests.
Unlike the arrangements made during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have been authorised to carry lathis and batons. Personnel have also been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters amid concerns over videos being recorded and circulated to portray police conduct negatively.
Those detained are to be taken to six designated centres: Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, the Community Centre in Daulatpur and the Community Centre in Pandrawal.
(With ANI inputs)
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