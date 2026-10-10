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  • /Delhi Police detains lawyers protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar near Supreme Court

Delhi Police detains lawyers protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar near Supreme Court

Delhi Police said around 500 people who arrived in separate groups from different locations had been detained ahead of the planned demonstration. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Delhi Police detains lawyers protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar near Supreme Court
Image Credit: @LiveLawIndia/X

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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